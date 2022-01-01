Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in South Portland

Go
South Portland restaurants
Toast

South Portland restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA image

 

NexDine

333 Western Ave, South Portland

No reviews yet
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN AVO MELT
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Spinach, & Chipotle Mayonnaise on Sourdough
CAL 620 | Keyword: CHICKENAVO
More about NexDine
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

b.good

200 Gorham Rd, South Portland

Avg 4.3 (940 reviews)
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about b.good

Browse other tasty dishes in South Portland

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Wraps

Cheese Pizza

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Curry

Cupcakes

Map

More near South Portland to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Biddeford

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Scarborough

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Kennebunkport

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Kennebunk

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Saco

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston