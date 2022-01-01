Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in South Portland

South Portland restaurants
South Portland restaurants that serve cupcakes

Verbena image

 

Verbena

103 Ocean st., South Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Guinness Cupcake$3.00
With Mocha Frosting
Item pic

 

Two Fat Cats Bakery

740 Broadway, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Cupcake Platter (12)$42.00
Enjoy a variety of chocolate & vanilla cupcakes with chocolate & vanilla buttercream frosting. Sprinkles optional but recommended. 12 cupcakes
✿ Strawberry & Lemon Macarons Cupcakes (4 Pack)$14.00
Deluxe cupcakes including 2 lemon & 2 strawberry cupcakes, each topped with a complimenting fruit-flavored macarons made with almond flour.
Large Cupcake Platter (24)$78.00
Enjoy a variety of chocolate & vanilla cupcakes with chocolate & vanilla buttercream frosting. Sprinkles optional but recommended. 24 cupcakes
