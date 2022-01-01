Cupcakes in South Portland
South Portland restaurants that serve cupcakes
More about Verbena
Verbena
103 Ocean st., South Portland
|Chocolate Guinness Cupcake
|$3.00
With Mocha Frosting
More about Two Fat Cats Bakery
Two Fat Cats Bakery
740 Broadway, Portland
|Small Cupcake Platter (12)
|$42.00
Enjoy a variety of chocolate & vanilla cupcakes with chocolate & vanilla buttercream frosting. Sprinkles optional but recommended. 12 cupcakes
|✿ Strawberry & Lemon Macarons Cupcakes (4 Pack)
|$14.00
Deluxe cupcakes including 2 lemon & 2 strawberry cupcakes, each topped with a complimenting fruit-flavored macarons made with almond flour.
|Large Cupcake Platter (24)
|$78.00
Enjoy a variety of chocolate & vanilla cupcakes with chocolate & vanilla buttercream frosting. Sprinkles optional but recommended. 24 cupcakes