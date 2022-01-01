Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in South Portland

Go
South Portland restaurants
Toast

South Portland restaurants that serve curry

BenReuben’s Knishery image

 

BenReuben’s Knishery

145 Ocean St, South Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN CURRY SALAD$6.75
Pickled Red Onion, Celery & Currants
**Contains Gluten, Egg, Allium**
More about BenReuben’s Knishery
Verbena image

 

Verbena

103 Ocean st., South Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl- Curried Yellow Pea$6.95
16 oz.- comes with bread
Cup- Curried Yellow Pea$4.50
8 oz. Cup - does not come with bread
Curried Yellow Pea Soup$5.75
12 oz, vegan
More about Verbena
Item pic

 

Indy's Sandwich

744 Main Street, South Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry - Fried Chicken$13.00
Japanese curry, beef broth, and carrot, topped with cheese, pickled radish
Curry - Burger Steak$13.00
Japanese curry, beef broth, and carrot, topped with cheese, pickled radish
Curry - Eggplant$12.00
Japanese curry, beef broth, and carrot, topped with cheese, pickled radish
More about Indy's Sandwich
Foulmouthed Brewing image

 

Foulmouthed Brewing

15 Ocean St, South Portland

Avg 4.5 (194 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Curry Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Foulmouthed Brewing

Browse other tasty dishes in South Portland

Italian Salad

Chicken Wraps

Cheese Pizza

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wraps

Avocado Toast

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Turkey Clubs

Italian Sandwiches

Map

More near South Portland to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Biddeford

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Scarborough

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Kennebunkport

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Kennebunk

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Saco

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston