Curry in South Portland
South Portland restaurants that serve curry
BenReuben’s Knishery
145 Ocean St, South Portland
|CHICKEN CURRY SALAD
|$6.75
Pickled Red Onion, Celery & Currants
**Contains Gluten, Egg, Allium**
Verbena
103 Ocean st., South Portland
|Bowl- Curried Yellow Pea
|$6.95
16 oz.- comes with bread
|Cup- Curried Yellow Pea
|$4.50
8 oz. Cup - does not come with bread
|Curried Yellow Pea Soup
|$5.75
12 oz, vegan
Indy's Sandwich
744 Main Street, South Portland
|Curry - Fried Chicken
|$13.00
Japanese curry, beef broth, and carrot, topped with cheese, pickled radish
|Curry - Burger Steak
|$13.00
Japanese curry, beef broth, and carrot, topped with cheese, pickled radish
|Curry - Eggplant
|$12.00
Japanese curry, beef broth, and carrot, topped with cheese, pickled radish