Garlic bread in
South Portland
/
South Portland
/
Garlic Bread
South Portland restaurants that serve garlic bread
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Amato's - St. John Street
364 Maine Mall Road, South Portland
Avg 3.4
(69 reviews)
Garlic Bread Loaf
$5.00
More about Amato's - St. John Street
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Amato's - South Portland
1108 Broadway, South Portland
Avg 3.4
(69 reviews)
Garlic Bread Stick
$2.95
Garlic Bread Loaf
$6.25
More about Amato's - South Portland
