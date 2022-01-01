Grilled chicken in South Portland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Amato's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Amato's

364 Maine Mall Road, South Portland

Avg 3.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.49
romaine lettuce + romano cheese
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.49
lettuce + tomato
Grilled Chicken Club Wrap$9.49
bacon, lettuce, tomato + mayo
More about Amato's
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Amato's

1108 Broadway, South Portland

Avg 3.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.75
lettuce + tomato
Grilled Chicken Breast Salad$8.95
Grilled Chicken Alfredo Dinner$11.50
More about Amato's
Grilled Chicken Pesto image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

b.good

200 Gorham Rd, South Portland

Avg 4.3 (940 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Pesto$10.50
chicken, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, tomato, frisee, pine nut pesto, on toasted ciabatta (cal: 840) - Allergens: Dairy, Nut, Wheat
More about b.good

