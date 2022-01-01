Grilled chicken in South Portland
South Portland restaurants that serve grilled chicken
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Amato's
364 Maine Mall Road, South Portland
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.49
romaine lettuce + romano cheese
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$9.49
lettuce + tomato
|Grilled Chicken Club Wrap
|$9.49
bacon, lettuce, tomato + mayo
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Amato's
1108 Broadway, South Portland
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$9.75
lettuce + tomato
|Grilled Chicken Breast Salad
|$8.95
|Grilled Chicken Alfredo Dinner
|$11.50
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
b.good
200 Gorham Rd, South Portland
|Grilled Chicken Pesto
|$10.50
chicken, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, tomato, frisee, pine nut pesto, on toasted ciabatta (cal: 840) - Allergens: Dairy, Nut, Wheat