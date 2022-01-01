Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken caesar wraps in South Portland

South Portland restaurants
South Portland restaurants that serve grilled chicken caesar wraps

Amato's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Amato's

364 Maine Mall Road, South Portland

Avg 3.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.49
romaine lettuce + romano cheese
More about Amato's
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Amato's

1108 Broadway, South Portland

Avg 3.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.75
romaine lettuce + romano cheese
More about Amato's

