Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey cake in South Portland

Go
South Portland restaurants
Toast

South Portland restaurants that serve honey cake

BenReuben’s Knishery image

 

BenReuben’s Knishery

145 Ocean St, South Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Honey Cake$15.00
Sweet for the holiday! Choose with or without walnuts.
**Contains gluten, egg, nuts (optional)**
More about BenReuben’s Knishery
Item pic

 

Two Fat Cats Bakery - South Portland

740 Broadway, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
6" Fruit & Honey Cream Cake$35.00
A beautiful vanilla cake layered with vanilla pastry cream & strawberry filling with a lightly sweetened honey buttercream frosting.
6" Fruit & Honey Cream Cake$35.00
A beautiful vanilla cake layered with vanilla pastry cream & strawberry filling with a lightly sweetened honey buttercream frosting.
8" Fruit & Honey Cream Cake$45.00
A beautiful vanilla cake layered with vanilla pastry cream & strawberry filling with a lightly sweetened honey buttercream frosting.
More about Two Fat Cats Bakery - South Portland

Browse other tasty dishes in South Portland

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Wraps

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Salad

Italian Salad

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Tuna Salad

Caesar Salad

Map

More near South Portland to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (73 restaurants)

Biddeford

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Kennebunk

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Scarborough

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Kennebunkport

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Saco

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (73 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (574 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (307 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (382 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston