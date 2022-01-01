Honey cake in South Portland
South Portland restaurants that serve honey cake
More about BenReuben’s Knishery
BenReuben’s Knishery
145 Ocean St, South Portland
|Honey Cake
|$15.00
Sweet for the holiday! Choose with or without walnuts.
**Contains gluten, egg, nuts (optional)**
More about Two Fat Cats Bakery - South Portland
Two Fat Cats Bakery - South Portland
740 Broadway, Portland
|6" Fruit & Honey Cream Cake
|$35.00
A beautiful vanilla cake layered with vanilla pastry cream & strawberry filling with a lightly sweetened honey buttercream frosting.
|6" Fruit & Honey Cream Cake
|$35.00
A beautiful vanilla cake layered with vanilla pastry cream & strawberry filling with a lightly sweetened honey buttercream frosting.
|8" Fruit & Honey Cream Cake
|$45.00
A beautiful vanilla cake layered with vanilla pastry cream & strawberry filling with a lightly sweetened honey buttercream frosting.