Lobsters in South Portland

South Portland restaurants
South Portland restaurants that serve lobsters

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Amato's - South Portland

1108 Broadway, South Portland

Avg 3.4 (69 reviews)
Lobster Roll$19.95
Lobster Roll$19.95
More about Amato's - South Portland
Indy's Sandwich - 744 Main Street

744 Main Street, South Portland

No reviews yet
Lobster Tail Puff$3.59
More about Indy's Sandwich - 744 Main Street

Browse other tasty dishes in South Portland

Wontons

Garlic Bread

Brisket

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Italian Salad

Grilled Chicken

Chocolate Cake

Muffins

