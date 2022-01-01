Pies in South Portland
Two Fat Cats Bakery
740 Broadway, Portland
|* 7" Chocolate Cream Pie
|$17.95
Rich, chocolate pastry cream in a flaky pie crust topped with fresh whipped cream.
|* MOM Heart Pie
|$5.00
Wild Maine blueberry hand pies with “Mom” baked into the crust!
|* 7" Raspberry Lemon Shaker Pie
|$20.00
A lovely double-crusted custard with raspberries and lemon. These sweet & tart flavors balance perfectly in our delicious flaky crust.