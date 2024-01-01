Pulled pork sandwiches in South Portland
South Portland restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Elsmere BBQ and Wood Grill - 448 Cottage Rd
448 Cottage Rd, South Portland
|Slow and Low Hand Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$17.00
Moe's Original BBQ - South Portland
209A Western Avenue, South Portland
|Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo
|$9.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
|Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle Solo
|$9.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, topped with house made marinated slaw, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, white Alabama BBQ sauce and pickles
|Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$0.00