Pulled pork sandwiches in South Portland

South Portland restaurants
South Portland restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Elsmere BBQ and Wood Grill - 448 Cottage Rd

448 Cottage Rd, South Portland

Slow and Low Hand Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.00
Moe's Original BBQ - South Portland

209A Western Avenue, South Portland

Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo$9.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle Solo$9.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, topped with house made marinated slaw, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, white Alabama BBQ sauce and pickles
Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich$0.00
