Quiche in South Portland

South Portland restaurants
South Portland restaurants that serve quiche

Verbena image

 

Verbena

103 Ocean st., South Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quiche - Broccoli, Tomato and Havarti Cheese$10.95
Served with a side of local greens
Quiche- Roasted Broccoli, Tomato, and Havarti$10.95
Served with a side of local greens
Item pic

 

Two Fat Cats Bakery

740 Broadway, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
* 7" Bacon Broccoli Quiche$14.00
Bacon, broccoli & cheddar cheese in a lightly seasoned egg custard baked in our classic buttery pie crust.
* 9" Tomato Pesto Quiche$20.00
Tomato, pesto & goat cheese in a lightly seasoned egg custard baked in our classic buttery pie crust.
* 9" Bacon Broccoli Quiche$20.00
Bacon, broccoli & cheddar cheese in a lightly seasoned egg custard baked in our classic buttery pie crust.
