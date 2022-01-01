Quiche in South Portland
South Portland restaurants that serve quiche
Verbena
103 Ocean st., South Portland
|Quiche - Broccoli, Tomato and Havarti Cheese
|$10.95
Served with a side of local greens
Two Fat Cats Bakery
740 Broadway, Portland
|* 7" Bacon Broccoli Quiche
|$14.00
Bacon, broccoli & cheddar cheese in a lightly seasoned egg custard baked in our classic buttery pie crust.
|* 9" Tomato Pesto Quiche
|$20.00
Tomato, pesto & goat cheese in a lightly seasoned egg custard baked in our classic buttery pie crust.
|* 9" Bacon Broccoli Quiche
|$20.00
Bacon, broccoli & cheddar cheese in a lightly seasoned egg custard baked in our classic buttery pie crust.