Salad wrap in South Portland

South Portland restaurants
South Portland restaurants that serve salad wrap

Amato's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Amato's

364 Maine Mall Road, South Portland

Avg 3.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap$8.99
mixed with celery + mayo
More about Amato's
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Amato's

1108 Broadway, South Portland

Avg 3.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap$8.75
mixed with celery + mayo
More about Amato's

