Tacos in South Portland

South Portland restaurants
South Portland restaurants that serve tacos

Elsmere BBQ and Wood Grill - 448 Cottage Rd

448 Cottage Rd, South Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos$21.00
More about Elsmere BBQ and Wood Grill - 448 Cottage Rd
Verbena - eat right now

103 Ocean st., South Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caramelized Chicken Bao$7.50
Caramelized Chicken Bao with Pickled Carrots, Jalapeno, Cilantro and Kewpie Mayo
Vegan Spaghetti Squash Tacos$10.95
With Cabbage Curtido, Spicy Pumpkin - and Cashew "Crema"
More about Verbena - eat right now
A & C Soda Shop

501 Cottage Road, Cumberland County

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish tacos$15.00
delicious fresh Haddock picked up from the local fishmonger every morning - fried to crispy perfection and served in two soft corn tortillas with pickled onion, home made salsa, cotija, and chives
More about A & C Soda Shop

