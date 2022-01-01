Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in South Portland

Go
South Portland restaurants
Toast

South Portland restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Moe's Original BBQ

209A Western Avenue, South Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Sandwich Solo$10.00
Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Kids Smoked Turkey Sandwich
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Foulmouthed Brewing image

 

Foulmouthed Brewing

15 Ocean St, South Portland

Avg 4.5 (194 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$14.00
Roasted turkey, sage cheddar, mixed greens, cranberry bbq sauce, on wheat bread
More about Foulmouthed Brewing

Browse other tasty dishes in South Portland

Brisket

Salmon

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Quiche

Grilled Chicken

Avocado Toast

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Map

More near South Portland to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Biddeford

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Scarborough

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Kennebunkport

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Kennebunk

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Saco

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston