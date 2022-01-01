Go
Toast

South Rims Wine & Beer Garage

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

514 E Rte 66 • $$

Avg 4.5 (2438 reviews)

Popular Items

Alfa Romeo-Mushrooms$11.00
Mustang-Cauliflower$14.00
Kids Mac c nCheese$8.00
Old Reliable-Pretzel Burger$17.00
BMW Basket-Pretzel sticks$10.00
Hot Wheel-Chipotle Burger$20.00
Capri-Caprese Sandwhich$16.00
Hybrid Wedge Salad$14.00
Corvette-Brisket Burger$20.00
Shelby-BBQ Brisket$17.00

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

514 E Rte 66

Williams AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
