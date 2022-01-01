Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in South Saint Paul

Go
South Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

South Saint Paul restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Hilltop International Cuisine image

 

Hilltop International Cuisine

417 Marie Avenue, South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac And Cheese$6.99
More about Hilltop International Cuisine
Item pic

 

Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse

456 Concord Exchange S, South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$6.95
includes milk, juice or soda. add fresh fruit, mixed greens or caesar salad $2.
Mac & Cheese$13.95
creamy cheddar & gouda cheeses. add rotisserie chicken or andouille sausage
Mac & Cheese$7.95
creamy cheddar & gouda cheeses
More about Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse

Browse other tasty dishes in South Saint Paul

Cheesecake

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Salmon

Map

More near South Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston