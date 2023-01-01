Salmon in South San Francisco
South San Francisco restaurants that serve salmon
More about Amoura Restaurant - 713 Linden Ave
Amoura Restaurant - 713 Linden Ave
713 Linden Ave, South San Francisco
|Salmon
|$29.00
with rice and grilled vegetables
More about Hula Hoops - 2278 Westborough Blvd #203
Hula Hoops - 2278 Westborough Blvd #203
2278 Westborough Blvd #203, South San Francisco
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$20.00
Eggs Benedict with Smoked Salmon, Tomatoes, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise Sauce, on top of House-Made Cornbread, served with side of Roasted Potatoes or Mixed Greens
🏝️= Limited Availability, call ahead or ask server
*Hollandaise Sauce Contains Seafood Ingredient
*Contains Dairy, Soy, Wheat
|Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toast
|$16.00
Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Mixed Greens, Pan De Mie bread w/ sliced Avocado and Garlic Aioli spread