South Street Bar and Grill

We're honored to be a place where family and friends come to enjoy time together. Our guests are our family here at South Street City Oven Bar and Music.

1410 Pine Ridge Road #4

Popular Items

9 Inch Pizza$12.00
One of the most unique Italian hand crafted Pies you can find on this side of the Mississippi. Professionally trained dough tossers skilled with the most unique way to spread the pizza sauce you will be able to see in your life. Let's not forget how professional they are when it comes to covering your pie with the freshest Mozzarella that money can buy. After it bakes in the oven at 500 degrees for 15 minutes it comes out a golden brown like a fake sun tan in a Philadelphia Winter. We hope our pizza rings your Liberty Bell.
Buffalo Wings$18.00
Jumbo chicken wings. Mild, Medium, Hot or BBQ. Served with bleu cheese or buttermilk ranch dressing & celery
Chopped Salad$16.00
Chopped Season Chicken Breast honey roasted pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes & dried cranberries on top of fresh mixed greens. Tossed in our honey lime vinaigrette
Street Wings$18.00
Our LEGENDARY jumbo chargrilled wings. Honey Garlic, Mild or Hot
Chicken Pita$14.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast with LTO, black olives, feta cheese & cucumbers topped with our Greek dill dressing. Served in a warm pita
16 Inch Pizza$18.00
16 Inch Pizza$18.00
Greek Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken, red onion, black olives, feta, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini & fresh romaine with a side of our Greek dill dressing
Buffalo Wrap$15.00
Wrap it Up! Fried or grilled chicken with LTO, blue cheese crumbles & buttermilk ranch dressing. Mild, Medium, or Hot
Burger$15.00
½ lb. proprietary brisket blend on a toasted brioche bun with LTO
Cheesesteak$16.00
Fresh shaved ribeye, made Philly style on a fresh baked roll: Step #1: Wit or Witout (Without) sautéed onions Step #2: Specify cheese (Whiz, American, Mozzarella or Provolone)
Location

Naples FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
