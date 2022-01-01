Go
The South Street Grille

Elevated casual dining in downtown Ashland. Whether you want a quiet meal with family in the dining room, or to grab some wings and a drink in the bar for the game, the South Street Grille is your place.

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

121 South Street • $$$

Avg 4 (8 reviews)

Popular Items

Brussel Sprouts$4.00
10 Wings$12.00
10 wings slow smoked and then flash fried.
With our house rub or tossed in bbq, spicy garlic, or sweet & spicy sauce
Brisket Rolls$10.00
shredded brisket/pepper jack cheese/house ranch
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
bacon/ american cheese/ ob sauce
Steak Cobb Salad$15.00
romaine/steak/bacon/egg/tomato/avocado/blue cheese crumbles/croutons/fresh cracked pepper
Pulled Pork$9.00
toasted bun/pork/slaw/pickles
Smokehouse Chicken Salad$12.00
romaine/pulled chicken/alabama white sauce/corn/black beans/tomato/red onion/cheddar/jalapeno/avocado/house ranch
Pork Belly Mac$13.00
three cheese mac/pork belly/house BBQ
Meat Candy$11.00
pork belly burnt ends
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Salad$13.00
mixed greens/ sweet & spicy crispy chicken/ cucumber/ green onion/ carrots/ almonds/ mandarin oranges/ quinoa & edamame blend/ roasted sesame dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

121 South Street

Ashland OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
