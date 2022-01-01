Go
South Suburban Sports Complex

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

4810 East County Line Road

Littleton, CO 80126

Popular Items

ABLT$14.00
Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Sourdough
Classic Burger$14.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Brioche - Option for Add ons
Pickle Chips$8.00
Breaded Pickle Chips, Ranch Dressing
Fried Mozzarella$9.00
Hand Battered Mozzarella, House Made Marinara
Quesadilla$10.00
Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tortilla - side of Salsa and Sour Cream. Choice to add Chicken
Grilled Cheese$10.00
American, Cheddar, Provolone Cheese, Toasted on Sourdough Bread
Wings$16.00
Traditional, Boneless, or Cauliflower
Choose Your Style: Buffalo, Mango Habanero, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki
Fry Basket$7.00
Your Choice of: Flat French Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Tater Tots, OR Onion Rings
Chicken Tenders Basket$13.00
All Natural Breaded White Meat Chicken Tenders and French Fries
Choice of Sauce: Honey Mustard, BBQ, Ranch
Sliders and Chips$6.00
2 Beef Sliders with Cheese served with House Made Chips
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

