South Town Pie

Pizza For Your Pie Hole!

PIZZA

8611 14th Ave S • $$

Avg 4.5 (924 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheesy Bread$9.00
Garlic butter, Romano, mozzarella, served with beer cheese fondue and marinara sauce
18" ANIMAL Whole Pie$31.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, house made sausage, Zoe's meats pepperoni, bacon, soppressata
18" COMBO Whole Pie$25.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend Zoe's pepperoni, house made sausage
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, Caesar Dressing, House Made Croutons and Parmesan Cheese
18" CHEESE Whole Pie$21.99
tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, provolone, romano, parmesan cheeses
The Crispy$6.50
Peanut butter rice crispy, dark belgian chocolate, sea salt flakes
18" PEPPERONI Whole Pie$25.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, Zoe's pepperoni
Half N Half Pie Options
Lots of options! Scroll all the way down the list to pick an option for each side of your custom pie.
18" SUPREME Whole Pie$29.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, Zoe's pepperoni, house made sausage, onion, mushrooms, green pepper, black olives
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8611 14th Ave S

Seattle WA

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
