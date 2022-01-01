South Wedge Clubhouse and Restaurant at Hilton Head Lakes
Located at the beautiful Golf Club at Hilton Head Lakes. Indoor and outdoor seating with fabulous golf course and nature views. Homemade lunch and dinner specials available. Full and Drop-Off Catering services available!
Come in and enjoy!
2130 Club Way
Location
2130 Club Way
Hardeeville SC
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Argent Lakes Pub and Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Kyra Restaurant and Seafood Grille
Seafood and Grill
Lucky 7 Catering
Lucky 7 Catering Packages
The Naked Pig
Best tacos in our low country!!!