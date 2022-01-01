Go
Toast
  • /
  • Hardeeville
  • /
  • South Wedge Clubhouse and Restaurant at Hilton Head Lakes

South Wedge Clubhouse and Restaurant at Hilton Head Lakes

Located at the beautiful Golf Club at Hilton Head Lakes. Indoor and outdoor seating with fabulous golf course and nature views. Homemade lunch and dinner specials available. Full and Drop-Off Catering services available!
Come in and enjoy!

2130 Club Way

No reviews yet

Location

2130 Club Way

Hardeeville SC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Argent Lakes Pub and Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kyra Restaurant and Seafood Grille

No reviews yet

Seafood and Grill

Lucky 7 Catering

No reviews yet

Lucky 7 Catering Packages

The Naked Pig

No reviews yet

Best tacos in our low country!!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston