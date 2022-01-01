Go
SOUTH - Wenatchee

At SOUTH, enjoy our inspired Latin dishes and drinks that are authentically prepared in the style of their home countries.

7 N Worthen St. #E15

Popular Items

Mission in a Bowl$16.95
Our Mission burrito without the tortilla on fresh greens topped with guacamole, molcajete salsa & chips.
Mission Burrito$15.95
San Francisco Mission district influenced burrito with seasoned white rice, Peruvian green sauce, crema, black beans, imported cheese, onions & cilantro. Served with chips & cabbage salad.
Chicken Poblano Enchiladas$15.95
Creamy sauce of roasted poblano chiles, topped with queso fresco & crema. Served with seasoned white rice & black beans.
South Daisy Can$14.00
One can equals 2 standard margaritas or one strong double! Our famous South Daisy made with fresh lemon and lime juice and 100% agave tequila, now in a 12 oz aluminum can. Shake, pour over ice & serve.
Guacamole$4.95
4oz of our creamy guacamole.
Peruvian Chicken Tacos$14.95
Chicken seasoned with a vibrant blend of raspberry, lime, garlic, herbs, & spices, topped with Peruvian green sauce, onion & cilantro. Served with housemade corn chips & cabbage salad.
Flour Chips & Creamy Guacamole$8.95
Our house made flour chips served with guacamole
Baja Style Fish Tacos$16.95
Pacific line-caught cod tossed in corn flake breading, fried crispy, topped with creamy taco sauce & topped with onion, cilantro & fresh cabbage. Served with housemade corn chips & cabbage salad.
Steak Tacos$18.95
Certified Angus Beef marinated & topped with onion & cilantro. Served with housemade corn chips & cabbage salad.
SOUTH's Chip & Dip Sampler$10.95
Homemade! We fry corn & flour tortillas in sunflower oil to make them satisfyingly crispy & savory. Choose a bowl of corn or flour or make it half & half served with a trio of house-made dips.
Location

7 N Worthen St. #E15

Wenatchee WA

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
