Curry in South Weymouth

South Weymouth restaurants
South Weymouth restaurants that serve curry

Lime Leaf Restaurant image

 

Lime Leaf Restaurant

435 Columbian St #3, Weymouth

Panang Curry*$14.95
With peppers, snow peas, green peas and shredded lime leaf. Spicy
**Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice
Choo Chee Curry*$17.95
Peppers, green peas, and shredded lime leaf in spicy Choo Chee curry
**Entrée does not serve with rice**
Red Curry*$9.50
With peppers, bamboo, eggplants, string beans and basil leaves. Spicy
Item pic

 

Aaha Indian Cuisine

532 Pond Street, South Weymouth

Hyderabadi Chicken Curry$15.99
boneless Chicken finished with home made curry sauce
Madrasi Goat curry (s)$18.99
Aromatic goat meat seasoned with our special spices, onions & tomatoes
Madrasi Chicken Curry$15.99
Boneless chicken cooked with spices in chettinad sauce
