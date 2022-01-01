Curry in South Weymouth
South Weymouth restaurants that serve curry
Lime Leaf Restaurant
435 Columbian St #3, Weymouth
|Panang Curry*
|$14.95
With peppers, snow peas, green peas and shredded lime leaf. Spicy
**Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice
|Choo Chee Curry*
|$17.95
Peppers, green peas, and shredded lime leaf in spicy Choo Chee curry
**Entrée does not serve with rice**
|Red Curry*
|$9.50
With peppers, bamboo, eggplants, string beans and basil leaves. Spicy
Aaha Indian Cuisine
532 Pond Street, South Weymouth
|Hyderabadi Chicken Curry
|$15.99
boneless Chicken finished with home made curry sauce
|Madrasi Goat curry (s)
|$18.99
Aromatic goat meat seasoned with our special spices, onions & tomatoes
|Madrasi Chicken Curry
|$15.99
Boneless chicken cooked with spices in chettinad sauce