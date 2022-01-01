South Windsor restaurants you'll love

Go
South Windsor restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • South Windsor

South Windsor's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try South Windsor restaurants

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - South Windsor Express image

RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - South Windsor Express

454 Ellington Rd, South Windsor

Avg 4.3 (1499 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BEAR Attack$13.00
Cornbread topped with mac and cheese and meat.
Mac Attack$13.00
Mac and cheese topped with meat.
Super Spud$13.00
Baked potato topped with mac and cheese and meat, then loaded with sour cream, bacon, red onion and shredded cheese.
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - South Windsor Express
Oakland Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oakland Pizza Co.

289 Oakland Road, South Windsor

Avg 4.7 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$10.99
fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil
Spicy Roni$12.99
fresh mozzarella, sauce, pepperoni, chopped chili peppers, onion
Bianco$15.00
Pistachio, garlic cream sauce, goat cheese, ricotta, red onion, truffle honey. House Specialty!
More about Oakland Pizza Co.
Buckland Grill & Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buckland Grill & Pizza

465 Buckland Rd, South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wings$12.00
Freshly breaded chicken tenderloins coated with your choice of sauce
Chicken WIngs$10.00
Mouthwatering jumbo wings smothered in your choice of sauce
Fried Mozzarella Cheese$10.50
Panko encrusted hand-cut mozzarella wedges with house-made marinara
More about Buckland Grill & Pizza
joe pizza - South Windsor image

 

joe pizza - South Windsor

855 Sullivan Ave, South Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlicky Brick Bread$10.00
Crunchy bread just loaded with mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheeses, all baked to oozy perfection.
Fried Mozzarella$10.00
Our housemade version of this Italian-American classic, golden brown, crunchy & gooey. Served with a side of pomodoro sauce.
Philly Cheese Steak$14.95
Classic Philly sandwich. Thin sliced steak, American cheese, plain or with grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms.
More about joe pizza - South Windsor
Oakland Pizza (Do Not Use ID 11336) image

 

Oakland Pizza (Do Not Use ID 11336)

289 Oakland Road, South Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lg Toscano Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, Olives, tomato, roasted peppers,
Warm polenta croutons, balsamic
LARGE Supreme$19.99
mozzarella, sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onion
"Nashville" Hot Honey Chicken Tenders$10.99
Buttermilk Fried with our Secret Recipe. 3 Strips, 1/2 pound
More about Oakland Pizza (Do Not Use ID 11336)
Restaurant banner

 

Lena's Pizza South Windsor

655 John Fitch Boulevard, South Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Lena's Pizza South Windsor
Restaurant banner

 

Sakura Garden

34 Evergreen Way, South Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Sakura Garden

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in South Windsor

Boneless Wings

French Fries

Map

More near South Windsor to explore

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston