South Windsor restaurants you'll love
South Windsor's top cuisines
Must-try South Windsor restaurants
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - South Windsor Express
RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - South Windsor Express
454 Ellington Rd, South Windsor
|Popular items
|BEAR Attack
|$13.00
Cornbread topped with mac and cheese and meat.
|Mac Attack
|$13.00
Mac and cheese topped with meat.
|Super Spud
|$13.00
Baked potato topped with mac and cheese and meat, then loaded with sour cream, bacon, red onion and shredded cheese.
More about Oakland Pizza Co.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Oakland Pizza Co.
289 Oakland Road, South Windsor
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$10.99
fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil
|Spicy Roni
|$12.99
fresh mozzarella, sauce, pepperoni, chopped chili peppers, onion
|Bianco
|$15.00
Pistachio, garlic cream sauce, goat cheese, ricotta, red onion, truffle honey. House Specialty!
More about Buckland Grill & Pizza
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Buckland Grill & Pizza
465 Buckland Rd, South Windsor
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$12.00
Freshly breaded chicken tenderloins coated with your choice of sauce
|Chicken WIngs
|$10.00
Mouthwatering jumbo wings smothered in your choice of sauce
|Fried Mozzarella Cheese
|$10.50
Panko encrusted hand-cut mozzarella wedges with house-made marinara
More about joe pizza - South Windsor
joe pizza - South Windsor
855 Sullivan Ave, South Windsor
|Popular items
|Garlicky Brick Bread
|$10.00
Crunchy bread just loaded with mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheeses, all baked to oozy perfection.
|Fried Mozzarella
|$10.00
Our housemade version of this Italian-American classic, golden brown, crunchy & gooey. Served with a side of pomodoro sauce.
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$14.95
Classic Philly sandwich. Thin sliced steak, American cheese, plain or with grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms.
More about Oakland Pizza (Do Not Use ID 11336)
Oakland Pizza (Do Not Use ID 11336)
289 Oakland Road, South Windsor
|Popular items
|Lg Toscano Salad
|$10.00
Mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, Olives, tomato, roasted peppers,
Warm polenta croutons, balsamic
|LARGE Supreme
|$19.99
mozzarella, sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onion
|"Nashville" Hot Honey Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
Buttermilk Fried with our Secret Recipe. 3 Strips, 1/2 pound
More about Lena's Pizza South Windsor
Lena's Pizza South Windsor
655 John Fitch Boulevard, South Windsor
More about Sakura Garden
Sakura Garden
34 Evergreen Way, South Windsor