South Windsor pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
South Windsor restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in South Windsor

Oakland Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oakland Pizza Co.

289 Oakland Road, South Windsor

Avg 4.7 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken (one)$5.50
House buttermilk fried chicken, sriracha aioli, thin pickles
Buffalo Cauliflower$8.00
Fried Buffalo Cauliflower with Blue Cheese crumbles
Wings$7.00
Bone-in chicken wings. Available in Buffalo, Jamaican Jerk, Nashville, or BBQ.
8 piece or 12 piece
More about Oakland Pizza Co.
Buckland Grill & Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buckland Grill & Pizza

465 Buckland Rd, South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and sliced hard-boiled egg
Fried Mozzarella Cheese$10.50
Panko encrusted hand-cut mozzarella wedges with house-made marinara
Boneless Wings$12.00
Freshly breaded chicken tenderloins coated with your choice of sauce
More about Buckland Grill & Pizza
joe pizza - South Windsor image

 

joe pizza - South Windsor

855 Sullivan Ave, South Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlicky Brick Bread$10.00
Crunchy bread just loaded with mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheeses, all baked to oozy perfection.
Fried Mozzarella$10.00
Our housemade version of this Italian-American classic, golden brown, crunchy & gooey. Served with a side of pomodoro sauce.
Philly Cheese Steak$14.95
Classic Philly sandwich. Thin sliced steak, American cheese, plain or with grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms.
More about joe pizza - South Windsor

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in South Windsor

Boneless Wings

French Fries

Map

More near South Windsor to explore

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston