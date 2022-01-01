South Windsor pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in South Windsor
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Oakland Pizza Co.
289 Oakland Road, South Windsor
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken (one)
|$5.50
House buttermilk fried chicken, sriracha aioli, thin pickles
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$8.00
Fried Buffalo Cauliflower with Blue Cheese crumbles
|Wings
|$7.00
Bone-in chicken wings. Available in Buffalo, Jamaican Jerk, Nashville, or BBQ.
8 piece or 12 piece
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Buckland Grill & Pizza
465 Buckland Rd, South Windsor
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$14.50
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and sliced hard-boiled egg
|Fried Mozzarella Cheese
|$10.50
Panko encrusted hand-cut mozzarella wedges with house-made marinara
|Boneless Wings
|$12.00
Freshly breaded chicken tenderloins coated with your choice of sauce
joe pizza - South Windsor
855 Sullivan Ave, South Windsor
|Popular items
|Garlicky Brick Bread
|$10.00
Crunchy bread just loaded with mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheeses, all baked to oozy perfection.
|Fried Mozzarella
|$10.00
Our housemade version of this Italian-American classic, golden brown, crunchy & gooey. Served with a side of pomodoro sauce.
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$14.95
Classic Philly sandwich. Thin sliced steak, American cheese, plain or with grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms.