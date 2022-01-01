Chicken piccata in South Windsor
South Windsor restaurants that serve chicken piccata
More about Buckland Grill & Pizza
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Buckland Grill & Pizza
465 Buckland Rd, South Windsor
|Chicken Piccata
|$19.95
Sauteed in a white wine lemon sauce with capers and artichokes served over linguine pasta
More about joe pizza - South Windsor
joe pizza - South Windsor
855 Sullivan Ave, South Windsor
|FT Chicken Piccata w/Pasta
|$130.00
|HT Chicken Piccata w/Pasta
|$70.00
|Chicken Piccata
|$19.00
Thinly pounded chicken, sauteed with garlic, artichokes, lemon juice, capers, butter and herbs. Served with a soup or salad. Please specify if you'd like a soup or salad in the special request area.