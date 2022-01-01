Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken piccata in South Windsor

South Windsor restaurants
South Windsor restaurants that serve chicken piccata

Buckland Grill & Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buckland Grill & Pizza

465 Buckland Rd, South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Piccata$19.95
Sauteed in a white wine lemon sauce with capers and artichokes served over linguine pasta
More about Buckland Grill & Pizza
joe pizza - South Windsor image

 

joe pizza - South Windsor

855 Sullivan Ave, South Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FT Chicken Piccata w/Pasta$130.00
HT Chicken Piccata w/Pasta$70.00
Chicken Piccata$19.00
Thinly pounded chicken, sauteed with garlic, artichokes, lemon juice, capers, butter and herbs. Served with a soup or salad. Please specify if you'd like a soup or salad in the special request area.
More about joe pizza - South Windsor

