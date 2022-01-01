Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in South Windsor

South Windsor restaurants
South Windsor restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - South Windsor Express

454 Ellington Rd, South Windsor

Avg 4.3 (1499 reviews)
BEAR Pulled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Reg Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Buckland Grill & Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buckland Grill & Pizza

465 Buckland Rd, South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (108 reviews)
Maui Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Grilled chicken, ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese and mango habanero sauce on a brioche roll. Served with French fries
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Blackened grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on a brioche roll. Served with French fries
Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato, red onion and pesto mayo on a brioche roll. Served with French fries
joe pizza - South Windsor image

 

joe pizza - South Windsor

855 Sullivan Ave, South Windsor

No reviews yet
Joe Southwest Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken (specify in special request area), topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and chipotle mayo.
Joe Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Have it grilled or breaded and fried (specify in special request area). Served with lettuce & tomato and fries.
