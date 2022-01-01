Clams in South Windsor
South Windsor restaurants that serve clams
More about Buckland Grill & Pizza
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Buckland Grill & Pizza
465 Buckland Rd, South Windsor
|Linguini with Clam Sauce
|$18.95
Your choice of red or white clam sauce over linguine pasta
|Personal Clams Casino
|$12.95
EVOO, garlic, clams, bacon, roasted red peppers, mozzarella topped with fresh parsley
|Medium Clams Casino
|$20.45
EVOO, garlic, clams, bacon, roasted red peppers, mozzarella topped with fresh parsley
More about joe pizza - South Windsor
joe pizza - South Windsor
855 Sullivan Ave, South Windsor
|Brick Oven Roasted Clams
|$16.00
Fresh count neck clams in their shells, pan-roasted with garlic, basil, plum tomato, EVOO, white wine and a hint of chipotle pepper.
|Large Clam Casino
|$24.00
Chopped clams, garlic, bacon, hand-crushed tomatoes, roasted red peppers and mozzarella.
|Small NE Clam
|$17.00
White pie with lots of clams, garlic, mozzarella, basil, oregano, Romano cheese and EVOO.