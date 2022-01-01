Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in South Windsor

South Windsor restaurants
South Windsor restaurants that serve clams

Buckland Grill & Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buckland Grill & Pizza

465 Buckland Rd, South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Linguini with Clam Sauce$18.95
Your choice of red or white clam sauce over linguine pasta
Personal Clams Casino$12.95
EVOO, garlic, clams, bacon, roasted red peppers, mozzarella topped with fresh parsley
Medium Clams Casino$20.45
EVOO, garlic, clams, bacon, roasted red peppers, mozzarella topped with fresh parsley
joe pizza - South Windsor image

 

joe pizza - South Windsor

855 Sullivan Ave, South Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brick Oven Roasted Clams$16.00
Fresh count neck clams in their shells, pan-roasted with garlic, basil, plum tomato, EVOO, white wine and a hint of chipotle pepper.
Large Clam Casino$24.00
Chopped clams, garlic, bacon, hand-crushed tomatoes, roasted red peppers and mozzarella.
Small NE Clam$17.00
White pie with lots of clams, garlic, mozzarella, basil, oregano, Romano cheese and EVOO.
