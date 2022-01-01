Garden salad in South Windsor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - South Windsor Express

454 Ellington Rd, South Windsor

Avg 4.3 (1499 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad w/ Meat$11.00
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato and red onion. Served with your choice of meat.
Garden Salad w/ Meat Choice$11.00
●Fresh Greens
●Cucumbers
●Tomatoes
●Red Onions
● Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buckland Grill & Pizza

465 Buckland Rd, South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Large Garden Salad$8.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions and shredded carrots
Small Garden Salad$6.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions and shredded carrots
