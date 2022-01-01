Garden salad in South Windsor
South Windsor restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - South Windsor Express
RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - South Windsor Express
454 Ellington Rd, South Windsor
|Garden Salad w/ Meat
|$11.00
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato and red onion. Served with your choice of meat.
|Garden Salad w/ Meat Choice
|$11.00
●Fresh Greens
●Cucumbers
●Tomatoes
●Red Onions
● Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat
More about Buckland Grill & Pizza
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Buckland Grill & Pizza
465 Buckland Rd, South Windsor
|Large Garden Salad
|$8.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions and shredded carrots
|Small Garden Salad
|$6.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions and shredded carrots