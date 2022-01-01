Grilled chicken in South Windsor
Buckland Grill & Pizza
465 Buckland Rd, South Windsor
|Side of Grilled Chicken
|$7.95
|Grilled Chicken
|$8.95
Served hot with lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese
|BBQ Grilled Chicken
|$14.50
Marinated grilled chicken breast, bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce
joe pizza - South Windsor
855 Sullivan Ave, South Windsor
|HT Tortellini with Grilled Chicken
|$70.00
|Tortellini with Grilled Chicken
|$22.00
Cheese tortellini tossed in a Romano cream sauce with tomato, fire-roasted sweet peppers, and topped with grilled chicken. Served with a soup or salad.
|Grilled Chicken / no salad
|$6.00