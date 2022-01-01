Grilled chicken in South Windsor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buckland Grill & Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buckland Grill & Pizza

465 Buckland Rd, South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Grilled Chicken$7.95
Grilled Chicken$8.95
Served hot with lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese
BBQ Grilled Chicken$14.50
Marinated grilled chicken breast, bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce
More about Buckland Grill & Pizza
joe pizza - South Windsor image

 

joe pizza - South Windsor

855 Sullivan Ave, South Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HT Tortellini with Grilled Chicken$70.00
Tortellini with Grilled Chicken$22.00
Cheese tortellini tossed in a Romano cream sauce with tomato, fire-roasted sweet peppers, and topped with grilled chicken. Served with a soup or salad.
Grilled Chicken / no salad$6.00
More about joe pizza - South Windsor

