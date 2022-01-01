Mac and cheese in South Windsor
South Windsor restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - South Windsor Express
454 Ellington Rd, South Windsor
|Pint Mac and Cheese
|$7.00
|Mac and Cheese
|$3.75
Ooey gooey creaminess!
Homemade MAC!
Buckland Grill & Pizza
465 Buckland Rd, South Windsor
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$8.95
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.50
Elbow pasta smothered in our own special blend of cheeses and topped with panko bread crumbs. Served with soup of salad
|Mac & Cheese Burger
|$15.95
1/2 pound chopped chuck & short rib blend cooked to your liking topped with bacon, and homemade mac & cheese