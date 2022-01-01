Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in South Windsor

South Windsor restaurants
South Windsor restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - South Windsor Express

454 Ellington Rd, South Windsor

Avg 4.3 (1499 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pint Mac and Cheese$7.00
Mac and Cheese$3.75
Ooey gooey creaminess!
Homemade MAC!
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - South Windsor Express
Buckland Grill & Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buckland Grill & Pizza

465 Buckland Rd, South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese$8.95
Mac & Cheese$14.50
Elbow pasta smothered in our own special blend of cheeses and topped with panko bread crumbs. Served with soup of salad
Mac & Cheese Burger$15.95
1/2 pound chopped chuck & short rib blend cooked to your liking topped with bacon, and homemade mac & cheese
More about Buckland Grill & Pizza

