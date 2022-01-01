Sliders in South Windsor
South Windsor restaurants that serve sliders
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Oakland Pizza Co.
289 Oakland Road, South Windsor
|Veggie Slider (one)
|$5.00
Fried eggplant, sundried tomato Pesto, roasted peppers, mozzarella and spinach
|Meatball Slider (one)
|$5.00
Braised meatball with sugo, Red onion, arugula, and shaved reggiano
|Burger Slider (One)
|$5.00
cheese sauce, peppers & onions
joe pizza - South Windsor
855 Sullivan Ave, South Windsor
|Meatball Sliders
|$13.00
Three of our fresh house made meatballs topped with our marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, and Pecorino Romano cheese, served on potato slider rolls.
|Joe Sliders
|$13.00
Mini-burger sliders made from our daily fresh-ground meat, with pickle, caramelized onion, bacon bits, ketchup and mustard, served with tumbleweeds.