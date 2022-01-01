Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in South Windsor

South Windsor restaurants
South Windsor restaurants that serve sliders

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oakland Pizza Co.

289 Oakland Road, South Windsor

Avg 4.7 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Slider (one)$5.00
Fried eggplant, sundried tomato Pesto, roasted peppers, mozzarella and spinach
Meatball Slider (one)$5.00
Braised meatball with sugo, Red onion, arugula, and shaved reggiano
Burger Slider (One)$5.00
cheese sauce, peppers & onions
More about Oakland Pizza Co.
joe pizza - South Windsor image

 

joe pizza - South Windsor

855 Sullivan Ave, South Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Sliders$13.00
Three of our fresh house made meatballs topped with our marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, and Pecorino Romano cheese, served on potato slider rolls.
Joe Sliders$13.00
Mini-burger sliders made from our daily fresh-ground meat, with pickle, caramelized onion, bacon bits, ketchup and mustard, served with tumbleweeds.
More about joe pizza - South Windsor
Chicken Parm Slider (one) image

 

Oakland Pizza (Do Not Use ID 11336)

289 Oakland Road, South Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parm Slider (one)$4.00
Fried chicken cutlet, cherry pepper salsa, fresh mozz
More about Oakland Pizza (Do Not Use ID 11336)

