Tacos in South Windsor
South Windsor restaurants that serve tacos
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Oakland Pizza Co.
289 Oakland Road, South Windsor
|Tacos
|$9.99
Two tacos, with spiced chicken, pickled onion, pico de gallo, lime crema, queso blanco
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Buckland Grill & Pizza
465 Buckland Rd, South Windsor
|Street Tacos
|$17.99
Your choice of chicken, pork carnitas, or lightly fried cod on a soft-shell tortilla with fresh pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro, arugula and spicy aioli served with side of fresh fried tortilla chips and salsa