Tacos in South Windsor

South Windsor restaurants
South Windsor restaurants that serve tacos

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oakland Pizza Co.

289 Oakland Road, South Windsor

Avg 4.7 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos$9.99
Two tacos, with spiced chicken, pickled onion, pico de gallo, lime crema, queso blanco
More about Oakland Pizza Co.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buckland Grill & Pizza

465 Buckland Rd, South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Street Tacos$17.99
Your choice of chicken, pork carnitas, or lightly fried cod on a soft-shell tortilla with fresh pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro, arugula and spicy aioli served with side of fresh fried tortilla chips and salsa
More about Buckland Grill & Pizza

