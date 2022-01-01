South Yarmouth restaurants you'll love
South Yarmouth's top cuisines
Must-try South Yarmouth restaurants
More about Seafood Sam's Yarmouth
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Seafood Sam's Yarmouth
1006 route 28, South Yarmouth
|Popular items
|Fried Scrod
|$12.95
7 oz Filet of Cod Fried to Perfection. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.
|Onion Rings
Hand Cut Thin
|Kid's Chicken Tenders
|$6.95
Kid's Meal Includes a Drink and Dessert. You can choose your Drink when you pick up your order.
More about Sea Dog Brew Pub
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sea Dog Brew Pub
23 Whites Path, South Yarmouth
|Popular items
|Chicken, Bacon & Ranch SW
|$13.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon,and Ranch Dressing on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
|Barney Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Tradition Burger with your choice of cheese: America, Cheddar, Swiss or Pepper jack.
|Nachos
|$13.00
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with melted Monterey Jack Cheddar cheese, Fresh Pico De Gallo, Jalapeños and sour cream.