South Yarmouth restaurants you'll love

South Yarmouth restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • South Yarmouth

South Yarmouth's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Must-try South Yarmouth restaurants

Seafood Sam's Yarmouth image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Seafood Sam's Yarmouth

1006 route 28, South Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (981 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Scrod$12.95
7 oz Filet of Cod Fried to Perfection. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.
Onion Rings
Hand Cut Thin
Kid's Chicken Tenders$6.95
Kid's Meal Includes a Drink and Dessert. You can choose your Drink when you pick up your order.
More about Seafood Sam's Yarmouth
Sea Dog Brew Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sea Dog Brew Pub

23 Whites Path, South Yarmouth

Avg 4 (746 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken, Bacon & Ranch SW$13.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon,and Ranch Dressing on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Barney Cheeseburger$11.00
Tradition Burger with your choice of cheese: America, Cheddar, Swiss or Pepper jack.
Nachos$13.00
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with melted Monterey Jack Cheddar cheese, Fresh Pico De Gallo, Jalapeños and sour cream.
More about Sea Dog Brew Pub
Papa Gino's image

 

Papa Gino's

940 Main Street, S. Yarmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Orange 2 Liter
French Fries$3.19
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
More about Papa Gino's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in South Yarmouth

Chicken Tenders

