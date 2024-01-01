Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carrot cake in
South Yarmouth
/
South Yarmouth
/
Carrot Cake
South Yarmouth restaurants that serve carrot cake
Sea Dog Cafe
23 Whites Path S, South Yarmouth
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$5.00
More about Sea Dog Cafe
Gerardi's Cafe
902 Massachusetts 28, South Yarmouth
No reviews yet
Homemade Carrot Cake
$9.50
Sweet cream cheese frosting & crumbled walnuts
More about Gerardi's Cafe
