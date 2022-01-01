Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in South Yarmouth

South Yarmouth restaurants
South Yarmouth restaurants that serve clams

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Seafood Sam's Yarmouth

1006 route 28, South Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Clam Roll$13.95
Fried Whole Belly Clams served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll.
>>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<<
>>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<
Fried Whole Clams
Golden Fried Whole Belly Clams. Available in 2 Sizes
Fried Clam Strips$14.95
5 oz of Golden Fried Clam Strips. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.
More about Seafood Sam's Yarmouth
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sea Dog Brew Pub

23 Whites Path, South Yarmouth

Avg 4 (746 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder (b)$8.00
Clam Chowder (c)$6.00
More about Sea Dog Brew Pub

