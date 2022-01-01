Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in South Yarmouth

Go
South Yarmouth restaurants
Toast

South Yarmouth restaurants that serve fish and chips

#6 Lch Fish 'n' Chips image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Seafood Sam's Yarmouth

1006 route 28, South Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (981 reviews)
Takeout
#6 Lch Fish 'n' Chips$11.95
5 oz portion of Cod. Served with Cole Slaw and your Choice of One Side: Golden French Fries, Baked Beans, or Rice Pilaf. Baked Potato Available After 1pm.
Kid's Fish 'n' Chips$7.95
Kid's Meal Includes a Drink and Dessert. You can choose your Drink when you pick up your order.
More about Seafood Sam's Yarmouth
Sea Dog Brew Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sea Dog Brew Pub

23 Whites Path, South Yarmouth

Avg 4 (746 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Fish n Chips$8.00
Fish and Chips$20.00
Fresh Day Boat Cod Deep Fried to perfection
More about Sea Dog Brew Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in South Yarmouth

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Calamari

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Tenders

Fish Sandwiches

Clam Chowder

French Fries

Map

More near South Yarmouth to explore

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Harwich Port

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Orleans

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Dennis Port

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

South Dennis

No reviews yet

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston