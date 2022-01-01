Fish tacos in South Yarmouth
South Yarmouth restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Seafood Sam's Yarmouth
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Seafood Sam's Yarmouth
1006 route 28, South Yarmouth
|Fish Tacos Meal- Suggested Favorite
|$13.45
2 Flour Tortillas Layered with Coleslaw, Fried Tilapia, and Mango Salsa. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side.
>>> Also Available By Itself-
Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab
|Fish Tacos
|$10.95
2 Flour Tortillas layered with Coleslaw, Fried Tilapia, and Mango Salsa.
>>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<<
>>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<
More about Sea Dog Brew Pub
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sea Dog Brew Pub
23 Whites Path, South Yarmouth
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Grilled Fish with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Lemon Aioli and Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese
|Fried Fish Taco
|$14.00
Fried Fish with Pico de Galo, Lemon Aioli and Monterey Jack And Cheddar Cheese.