Fish tacos in South Yarmouth

South Yarmouth restaurants
South Yarmouth restaurants that serve fish tacos

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Seafood Sam's Yarmouth

1006 route 28, South Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos Meal- Suggested Favorite$13.45
2 Flour Tortillas Layered with Coleslaw, Fried Tilapia, and Mango Salsa. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side.
>>> Also Available By Itself-
Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab
Fish Tacos$10.95
2 Flour Tortillas layered with Coleslaw, Fried Tilapia, and Mango Salsa.
>>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<<
>>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<
More about Seafood Sam's Yarmouth
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sea Dog Brew Pub

23 Whites Path, South Yarmouth

Avg 4 (746 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Fish Tacos$14.00
Grilled Fish with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Lemon Aioli and Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese
Fried Fish Taco$14.00
Fried Fish with Pico de Galo, Lemon Aioli and Monterey Jack And Cheddar Cheese.
More about Sea Dog Brew Pub

