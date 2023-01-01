Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in South Yarmouth

South Yarmouth restaurants
South Yarmouth restaurants that serve short ribs

Gerardi's Cafe

902 Massachusetts 28, South Yarmouth

Short Rib Beef & Mushroom Ragu$28.00
Slow braised short rib, mushrooms, creamy red wine tomato sauce, homemade fettuccini pasta, toasted garlic panko gremolata, preserved lemon
More about Gerardi's Cafe
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sea Dog Brew Pub

23 Whites Path, South Yarmouth

Avg 4 (746 reviews)
Short Rib Tacos$16.00
Braised short ribs, lettuce, Monterey jack cheese, pineapple coleslaw, drizzled with Asian sauce
Short Ribs & Risotto$24.00
Bourbon braised short ribs, served over mushroom and vegetable risotto, garnished with onion strings
More about Sea Dog Brew Pub

