Short ribs in South Yarmouth

Gerardi's Cafe
902 Massachusetts 28, South Yarmouth
|Short Rib Beef & Mushroom Ragu
|$28.00
Slow braised short rib, mushrooms, creamy red wine tomato sauce, homemade fettuccini pasta, toasted garlic panko gremolata, preserved lemon
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sea Dog Brew Pub
23 Whites Path, South Yarmouth
|Short Rib Tacos
|$16.00
Braised short ribs, lettuce, Monterey jack cheese, pineapple coleslaw, drizzled with Asian sauce
|Short Ribs & Risotto
|$24.00
Bourbon braised short ribs, served over mushroom and vegetable risotto, garnished with onion strings