Go
Toast

Southall Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

669 S Mendenhall Road • $$

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon$2.00
Breakfast Tacos$7.00
Egg (1, Your Way)$1.50
Pancake (1)$4.00
Memphis Merge$11.00
Southall Omelette$12.00
The Stack$10.00
Breakfast Panini$11.00
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

669 S Mendenhall Road

Memphis TN

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tenero Cafe & Butcher

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tops Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Serving direct-fire, smoked BBQ and famous burgers for 70 years!

Soul Fish Cafe

No reviews yet

Slow hickory smoked chicken, Poboys made with Gambino bread from Nawlins’, and a variety of other entrees will keep everyone satisfied.
Soul Fish Cafe is a great place for a quick lunch or to enjoy local food for dinner with the family.

SOB East

No reviews yet

We curate memorable and positive experiences through hospitality!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston