Southampton restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Tutto il Giorno
56 Nugent St, Southampton
|Calamari
|$31.00
Light and crispy, julienne zucchini, basil aoili
|Penne
|$33.00
North Fork grape tomato, eggplant, mozzarella
|Pesce Entero
|$46.00
Whole grilled branzino, herb salad, daily vegetables
Naia Hamptons
281 county road 39A, Southampton
|Salmon
|$36.00
teriyaki glazed | jasmine rice or herb crusted | whipped potatoes
|Cold Brew
|$8.00
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$23.00
North Sea Tavern
1271 North Sea Road, Southampton
|Cajun Shrimp with Rice & Veggies
|$24.00
|Roasted Sea Bass
|$32.00
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$15.00
Bamboo Restaurant & Sushi
76C Jobs Ln, Southampton
|Bamboo Roll
|$22.00
Tempura Shrimp & Avocado, topped with Spicy Mayo
|Crispy Pork Gyoza
|$16.00
Fried
6 per order
|Rock Shrimp Tempura
|$18.00
tempura batter, creamy spicy sauce, scallion, sesame seeds
Sant Ambroeus
30 Main Street, Southampton
|Melanzane alla Parmigiana
|$29.00
baked eggplant, San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, basil
|Cuteleta alla Milanese
|$57.00
breaded veal chop Milanese, arugula, tomatoes
|Insalata di Carciofi
|$31.00
thinly sliced artichokes, hearts of palm, wild arugula, shaved 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Cipriani at Home
136 Main Street, Southhampton
|Baked White Tagliolini with Mushrooms Pasta
|$19.00
|Cipriani Vanilla Ice Cream
|$12.00
|Steamed Chilean Sea Bass Alla Carlina
|$35.00
Manna Restaurant at Lobster Inn
5 Inlet Road, Southampton
|Baked Clams
|$13.00
6 Baked little neck clams served with a lemon
|Event Ticket 900-1200
|$125.00
New Years Eve Buffet:
Starters:
Caesar salad
Clam chowder
Buffet:
Confit Garlic Roasted Potatoes
Hot Honey crispy Brussels sprouts
Gruyere , Asiago and White Cheddar Toasted Hawaiian King Garlic Bread
Tender Seared Filet Mignon with Maitre d’hotel Compound le Beurre
Chicken Paillard Piccata with Seared Lemon Braised Capers
Peppercorn Yogurt Marinated Cauliflower, Grilled with Cranberry jus
Red Truck’s Catch Of The Day, Simply Seared with Herb de Provence
Lobster Ravioli Sauced with Lobster Bisque Reduction
Brown Butter Broiled Halved Lobsters with Chives & Herbs
Prince Edward Island Mussels, Golden Brown Blistered Garlic, Chardonnay Broth
Sweet Finish:
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Warm Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
|Crunchy Rice Tuna
|$12.00
4 Pieces of crunchy rice topped with Tuna, spicy mayo and Jalapeño
Main Prospect
15 Prospect street, Southampton
Hampton Coffee Company #3
749 County Road 39A, Southampton
Bamboo Restaurant & Sushi - East Hampton
76C Jobs Lane, Southampton
Local Burger - South Hampton
668 COUNTY ROAD 39, SOUTHAMPTON