Southampton restaurants you'll love

Southampton restaurants
Toast
  • Southampton

Southampton's top cuisines

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Asian fusion
Sushi
Must-try Southampton restaurants

Tutto il Giorno image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Tutto il Giorno

56 Nugent St, Southampton

Avg 4.3 (780 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Calamari$31.00
Light and crispy, julienne zucchini, basil aoili
Penne$33.00
North Fork grape tomato, eggplant, mozzarella
Pesce Entero$46.00
Whole grilled branzino, herb salad, daily vegetables
More about Tutto il Giorno
Naia Hamptons image

 

Naia Hamptons

281 county road 39A, Southampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon$36.00
teriyaki glazed | jasmine rice or herb crusted | whipped potatoes
Cold Brew$8.00
Shrimp Ceviche$23.00
More about Naia Hamptons
North Sea Tavern image

 

North Sea Tavern

1271 North Sea Road, Southampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cajun Shrimp with Rice & Veggies$24.00
Roasted Sea Bass$32.00
Cheese Quesadilla$15.00
More about North Sea Tavern
Bamboo Restaurant & Sushi image

 

Bamboo Restaurant & Sushi

76C Jobs Ln, Southampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bamboo Roll$22.00
Tempura Shrimp & Avocado, topped with Spicy Mayo
Crispy Pork Gyoza$16.00
Fried
6 per order
Rock Shrimp Tempura$18.00
tempura batter, creamy spicy sauce, scallion, sesame seeds
More about Bamboo Restaurant & Sushi
Sant Ambroeus image

 

Sant Ambroeus

30 Main Street, Southampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Melanzane alla Parmigiana$29.00
baked eggplant, San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, basil
Cuteleta alla Milanese$57.00
breaded veal chop Milanese, arugula, tomatoes
Insalata di Carciofi$31.00
thinly sliced artichokes, hearts of palm, wild arugula, shaved 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about Sant Ambroeus
Pilo's Beach Club image

 

Pilo's Beach Club

125 Tuckahoe Lane 305, South Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Pilo's Beach Club
Restaurant banner

 

Cipriani at Home

136 Main Street, Southhampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baked White Tagliolini with Mushrooms Pasta$19.00
Cipriani Vanilla Ice Cream$12.00
Steamed Chilean Sea Bass Alla Carlina$35.00
More about Cipriani at Home
Restaurant banner

 

Ultra Night Club

125 Tuckahoe Lane, Southampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Ultra Night Club
Manna Restaurant at Lobster Inn image

 

Manna Restaurant at Lobster Inn

5 Inlet Road, Southampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Clams$13.00
6 Baked little neck clams served with a lemon
Event Ticket 900-1200$125.00
New Years Eve Buffet:
Starters:
Caesar salad
Clam chowder
Buffet:
Confit Garlic Roasted Potatoes
Hot Honey crispy Brussels sprouts
Gruyere , Asiago and White Cheddar Toasted Hawaiian King Garlic Bread
Tender Seared Filet Mignon with Maitre d’hotel Compound le Beurre
Chicken Paillard Piccata with Seared Lemon Braised Capers
Peppercorn Yogurt Marinated Cauliflower, Grilled with Cranberry jus
Red Truck’s Catch Of The Day, Simply Seared with Herb de Provence
Lobster Ravioli Sauced with Lobster Bisque Reduction
Brown Butter Broiled Halved Lobsters with Chives & Herbs
Prince Edward Island Mussels, Golden Brown Blistered Garlic, Chardonnay Broth
Sweet Finish:
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Warm Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
Crunchy Rice Tuna$12.00
4 Pieces of crunchy rice topped with Tuna, spicy mayo and Jalapeño
More about Manna Restaurant at Lobster Inn
Main Prospect image

 

Main Prospect

15 Prospect street, Southampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Main Prospect
Banner pic

 

Hampton Coffee Company #3

749 County Road 39A, Southampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hampton Coffee Company #3
Restaurant banner

 

Bamboo Restaurant & Sushi - East Hampton

76C Jobs Lane, Southampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Bamboo Restaurant & Sushi - East Hampton
Restaurant banner

 

Local Burger - South Hampton

668 COUNTY ROAD 39, SOUTHAMPTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Local Burger - South Hampton

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Southampton

Ravioli

Map

