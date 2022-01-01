Southampton restaurants you'll love

New Years Eve Buffet:

Starters:

Caesar salad

Clam chowder

Buffet:

Confit Garlic Roasted Potatoes

Hot Honey crispy Brussels sprouts

Gruyere , Asiago and White Cheddar Toasted Hawaiian King Garlic Bread

Tender Seared Filet Mignon with Maitre d’hotel Compound le Beurre

Chicken Paillard Piccata with Seared Lemon Braised Capers

Peppercorn Yogurt Marinated Cauliflower, Grilled with Cranberry jus

Red Truck’s Catch Of The Day, Simply Seared with Herb de Provence

Lobster Ravioli Sauced with Lobster Bisque Reduction

Brown Butter Broiled Halved Lobsters with Chives & Herbs

Prince Edward Island Mussels, Golden Brown Blistered Garlic, Chardonnay Broth

Sweet Finish:

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

Warm Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

