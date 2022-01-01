Clams in Southampton
Southampton restaurants that serve clams
More about North Sea Tavern - Southampton
North Sea Tavern - Southampton
1271 North Sea Road, Southampton
|Linguine With White Clam Sauce
|$26.00
More about Manna Restaurant at Lobster Inn
Manna Restaurant at Lobster Inn
5 Inlet Road, Southampton
|Clam Linguine
|$26.00
Little Neck Clams, Garlic, Lemon, Parsley, Breadcrumbs, Pepper Flakes
|Clam Chowder New England Style
|$12.00
Manna's infamous New England Clam Chowder served with bacon, corn, thyme, and bay leaf oil.
|Baked Clams
|$15.00
6 Little Neck Clams baked and served with a lemon