Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Southampton

Go
Southampton restaurants
Toast

Southampton restaurants that serve clams

North Sea Tavern image

 

North Sea Tavern - Southampton

1271 North Sea Road, Southampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Linguine With White Clam Sauce$26.00
More about North Sea Tavern - Southampton
Item pic

 

Manna Restaurant at Lobster Inn

5 Inlet Road, Southampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Linguine$26.00
Little Neck Clams, Garlic, Lemon, Parsley, Breadcrumbs, Pepper Flakes
Clam Chowder New England Style$12.00
Manna's infamous New England Clam Chowder served with bacon, corn, thyme, and bay leaf oil.
Baked Clams$15.00
6 Little Neck Clams baked and served with a lemon
More about Manna Restaurant at Lobster Inn

Browse other tasty dishes in Southampton

Tiramisu

Lobsters

Lobster Rolls

Shumai

Ravioli

Tacos

Salmon

Pretzels

Map

More near Southampton to explore

Sag Harbor

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

East Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Greenport

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Amagansett

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Shelter Island Heights

No reviews yet

Bridgehampton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Westhampton Beach

No reviews yet

Riverhead

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston