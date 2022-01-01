Salmon in Southampton
Southampton restaurants that serve salmon
More about Naia Hamptons
Naia Hamptons
281 county road 39A, Southampton
|Salmon
|$36.00
teriyaki glazed | jasmine rice or herb crusted | whipped potatoes
More about Bamboo Restaurant & Sushi
Bamboo Restaurant & Sushi
76C Jobs Ln, Southampton
|Honey Soy Ginger Salmon
|$30.00
sauteed string beans, wasabi mashed potatoes
|Spicy Salmon Rice Cakes
|$19.00
crispy rice cake topped with spicy salmon, avocado, scallion, sesame seeds
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$14.00
Salmon Avocado
Rice on the Outside
More about Sant Ambroeus
Sant Ambroeus
30 Main Street, Southampton
|Salmone con Lenticchie*
|$53.00
Faroe Islands Salmon, beluga lentils, spring caponata, parsley-caper intingolo
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
More about Manna Restaurant at Lobster Inn
Manna Restaurant at Lobster Inn
5 Inlet Road, Southampton
|Salmon
|$26.00
Choice of natural or blackened seasoning, served with Romesco sauce, arugula salad, & charred lemon.