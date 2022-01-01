Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Southampton

Southampton restaurants
Southampton restaurants that serve salmon

Naia Hamptons image

 

Naia Hamptons

281 county road 39A, Southampton

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon$36.00
teriyaki glazed | jasmine rice or herb crusted | whipped potatoes
More about Naia Hamptons
Item pic

 

Bamboo Restaurant & Sushi

76C Jobs Ln, Southampton

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Honey Soy Ginger Salmon$30.00
sauteed string beans, wasabi mashed potatoes
Spicy Salmon Rice Cakes$19.00
crispy rice cake topped with spicy salmon, avocado, scallion, sesame seeds
Salmon Avocado Roll$14.00
Salmon Avocado
Rice on the Outside
More about Bamboo Restaurant & Sushi
Item pic

 

Sant Ambroeus

30 Main Street, Southampton

Takeout
Salmone con Lenticchie*$53.00
Faroe Islands Salmon, beluga lentils, spring caponata, parsley-caper intingolo
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
More about Sant Ambroeus
Item pic

 

Manna Restaurant at Lobster Inn

5 Inlet Road, Southampton

TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon$26.00
Choice of natural or blackened seasoning, served with Romesco sauce, arugula salad, & charred lemon.
More about Manna Restaurant at Lobster Inn

