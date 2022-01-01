Spaghetti in Southampton
Southampton restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Tutto il Giorno- DO NOT USE
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Tutto il Giorno- DO NOT USE
56 Nugent St, Southampton
|Spaghetti
|$33.00
Housemade pasta, Scarpariello sauce, Corbara cherry tomatoes, Pecorino
More about Tutto il Giorno Southampton
Tutto il Giorno Southampton
56 Nugent St, Southampton
|Spaghetti
|$33.00
Housemade pasta, Scarpariello sauce, Corbara cherry tomatoes, Pecorino
More about Sant Ambroeus
Sant Ambroeus
30 Main Street, Southampton
|Spaghetti al Pomodoro e Basilico
|$29.00
Spaghetti Cavaliere Cocco, cherry tomato sauce, basil
|Spaghetti Aglio, Olio e Peperoncino
|$29.00
traditional Sant Ambroeus spaghetti, garlic, red pepper, extra-virgin olive oil
|Spaghetti Strofinati
|$29.00
Genovese pesto, spicy tomato sauce