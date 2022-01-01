Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Southampton

Southampton restaurants
Southampton restaurants that serve spaghetti

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Tutto il Giorno- DO NOT USE

56 Nugent St, Southampton

Avg 4.3 (780 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti$33.00
Housemade pasta, Scarpariello sauce, Corbara cherry tomatoes, Pecorino
More about Tutto il Giorno- DO NOT USE
Item pic

 

Tutto il Giorno Southampton

56 Nugent St, Southampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti$33.00
Housemade pasta, Scarpariello sauce, Corbara cherry tomatoes, Pecorino
More about Tutto il Giorno Southampton
Item pic

 

Sant Ambroeus

30 Main Street, Southampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti al Pomodoro e Basilico$29.00
Spaghetti Cavaliere Cocco, cherry tomato sauce, basil
Spaghetti Aglio, Olio e Peperoncino$29.00
traditional Sant Ambroeus spaghetti, garlic, red pepper, extra-virgin olive oil
Spaghetti Strofinati$29.00
Genovese pesto, spicy tomato sauce
More about Sant Ambroeus

