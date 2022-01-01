Southampton restaurants you'll love

Southampton restaurants
Toast
  • Southampton

Southampton's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Must-try Southampton restaurants

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom image

PIZZA

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom

400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton

Avg 4.3 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bang Thai Shrimp$14.99
Sautéed shrimp (with a mild crunch coating) coated in a sweet and spicy bang thai sauce. Perfect to share.
Philly Style Steak Sandwich$12.99
All our award winning steak sandwiches are made from choice rib-eye beef. All steaks are served on in your choice of our pouch or our home-baked French baguette. With your choice of cheese and toppings.
Balsamic Chicken Panini$15.99
This is our original panini sandwich that made our paninis famous. Grilled medallions of balsamic marinated chicken breast, provolone cheese, fresh sautéed spinach and roasted red pepper mayonnaise. Griddled on LeBus Bakery rustique bread.
More about Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
Lee's Hoagie House image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • HOAGIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Lee's Hoagie House

26 2nd Street Pike, Southampton

Avg 4.1 (112 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 ITALIAN$8.75
Pepper Ham, Genoa Salami, Capocollo, Cooke Salami
1/2 KOSHER$10.50
Beef Salami, Roast Beef, Corned Beef, Turkey Breast & Provolone
ONION RINGS$5.50
More about Lee's Hoagie House
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Iron Oven

1134 Street Road, Southampton

Avg 4.4 (2635 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Prime Rib$30.00
Sweet Chili Salmon$24.00
Soft Pretzels$10.00
More about The Iron Oven
Blue Sage Vegetarian Grille

727 2nd Street Pike, Southampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tostones$12.95
Smashed plantain fritters, corn avocado relish, pickled red onions, cherry tomatoes.
Citrus Arugula$14.00
Arugula, julienned carrot, fennel and apple in citrus vinaigrette with french feta, citrus supremes, radish.
Buddha$13.95
More about Blue Sage Vegetarian Grille

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Southampton

French Fries

