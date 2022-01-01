Southampton restaurants you'll love
More about Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
PIZZA
Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton
|Popular items
|Bang Thai Shrimp
|$14.99
Sautéed shrimp (with a mild crunch coating) coated in a sweet and spicy bang thai sauce. Perfect to share.
|Philly Style Steak Sandwich
|$12.99
All our award winning steak sandwiches are made from choice rib-eye beef. All steaks are served on in your choice of our pouch or our home-baked French baguette. With your choice of cheese and toppings.
|Balsamic Chicken Panini
|$15.99
This is our original panini sandwich that made our paninis famous. Grilled medallions of balsamic marinated chicken breast, provolone cheese, fresh sautéed spinach and roasted red pepper mayonnaise. Griddled on LeBus Bakery rustique bread.
More about Lee's Hoagie House
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • HOAGIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Lee's Hoagie House
26 2nd Street Pike, Southampton
|Popular items
|1/2 ITALIAN
|$8.75
Pepper Ham, Genoa Salami, Capocollo, Cooke Salami
|1/2 KOSHER
|$10.50
Beef Salami, Roast Beef, Corned Beef, Turkey Breast & Provolone
|ONION RINGS
|$5.50
More about The Iron Oven
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Iron Oven
1134 Street Road, Southampton
|Popular items
|Smoked Prime Rib
|$30.00
|Sweet Chili Salmon
|$24.00
|Soft Pretzels
|$10.00
More about Blue Sage Vegetarian Grille
Blue Sage Vegetarian Grille
727 2nd Street Pike, Southampton
|Popular items
|Tostones
|$12.95
Smashed plantain fritters, corn avocado relish, pickled red onions, cherry tomatoes.
|Citrus Arugula
|$14.00
Arugula, julienned carrot, fennel and apple in citrus vinaigrette with french feta, citrus supremes, radish.
|Buddha
|$13.95