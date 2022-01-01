Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Belgian waffles in
Southampton
/
Southampton
/
Belgian Waffles
Southampton restaurants that serve belgian waffles
PIZZA
Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton
Avg 4.3
(1079 reviews)
Belgian Waffle
$9.99
Dusted with Powdered Sugar.
More about Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
Manny's Restaurant and Delicatessen
102 Buck Road, Holland
No reviews yet
Belgian Waffle
$7.00
More about Manny's Restaurant and Delicatessen
