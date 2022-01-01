Cheese fries in Southampton
Southampton restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
PIZZA
Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton
|Cheese Fries
|$8.25
French fried potatoes topped with authentic Philly cheese wiz (the real deal).
|The Ultimate Cheese Fries
|$11.49
French fried potatoes topped with authentic Philly cheese wiz (the real deal), crumbled bacon and scallions, served with a side of kicked up ranch dressing.
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$7.95
Battered cheese curds pan fried to perfection. Served with a side of tomato gravy.