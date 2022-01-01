Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Southampton

Go
Southampton restaurants
Toast

Southampton restaurants that serve cheese fries

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom image

PIZZA

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom

400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton

Avg 4.3 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Fries$8.25
French fried potatoes topped with authentic Philly cheese wiz (the real deal).
The Ultimate Cheese Fries$11.49
French fried potatoes topped with authentic Philly cheese wiz (the real deal), crumbled bacon and scallions, served with a side of kicked up ranch dressing.
Fried Cheese Curds$7.95
Battered cheese curds pan fried to perfection. Served with a side of tomato gravy.
More about Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
Lee's Hoagie House image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • HOAGIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Lee's Hoagie House

26 2nd Street Pike, Southampton

Avg 4.1 (112 reviews)
Takeout
CHEESE FRIES$5.25
More about Lee's Hoagie House

Browse other tasty dishes in Southampton

Tuna Salad

Chicken Salad

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chicken Caesar Salad

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Pizza Steak

Blt Wraps

Map

More near Southampton to explore

Newtown

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Jenkintown

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Glenside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Horsham

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Warminster

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Warrington

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Langhorne

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston