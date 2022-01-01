Chicken cheesesteaks in Southampton
PIZZA
Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton
|Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
|$13.49
Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing and American cheese. Served in your choice of our pouch or our French baguette.
|Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie
|$13.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onions, oregano. Served in your choice of our pouch or our French baguette.