Chicken fried steaks in Southampton
Southampton restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
More about Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
PIZZA
Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton
|Chicken Teriyaki Steak
|$13.99
Sweet peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce and American cheese.
|Chicken Steak Sandwich
|$9.49
All white meat chicken with your choice of toppings. Served in your choice of a pouch or French baguette. Comes with French fries, onion rings or a house salad with your choice of dressing.
|Philly Style Chicken Steak
|$13.99
All our award winning chicken steak sandwiches are all white meat. All steaks are served in your choice of our pouch or our home-baked French baguette. Your choice of cheese and toppings.