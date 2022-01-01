Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Southampton

Go
Southampton restaurants
Toast

Southampton restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom image

PIZZA

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom

400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton

Avg 4.3 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Steak$13.99
Sweet peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce and American cheese.
Chicken Steak Sandwich$9.49
All white meat chicken with your choice of toppings. Served in your choice of a pouch or French baguette. Comes with French fries, onion rings or a house salad with your choice of dressing.
Philly Style Chicken Steak$13.99
All our award winning chicken steak sandwiches are all white meat. All steaks are served in your choice of our pouch or our home-baked French baguette. Your choice of cheese and toppings.
More about Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
Lee's Hoagie House image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • HOAGIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Lee's Hoagie House

26 2nd Street Pike, Southampton

Avg 4.1 (112 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 CHICKEN STEAK$9.95
No Cheese on this Chicken Steak.
1/2 CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK$10.95
WHOLE CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK$21.90
More about Lee's Hoagie House

Browse other tasty dishes in Southampton

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Chicken Wraps

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Caesar Salad

Map

More near Southampton to explore

Newtown

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Jenkintown

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Glenside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Horsham

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Warminster

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Warrington

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Langhorne

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston